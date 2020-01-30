Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEA. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.54. 11,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after buying an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,638,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

