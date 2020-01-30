Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 52,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LM. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.