Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 1,239,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,958. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

LM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

