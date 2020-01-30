Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,818. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,470 shares of company stock worth $2,238,424 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

