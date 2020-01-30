LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

GE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,011,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.