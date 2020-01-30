Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,420. The firm has a market cap of $980.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

