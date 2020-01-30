Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $914,000 Stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Logitech International by 1,259.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Logitech International by 105.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 134,354 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,084. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $1,423,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,121,001.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,059 shares of company stock worth $8,159,518 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

