Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Invests $449,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,423 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 400,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

