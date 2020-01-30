Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,503,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 668,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 174,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,693,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,852. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

