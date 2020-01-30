Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,031 American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,469,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 212,563 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 256,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

