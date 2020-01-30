Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

CGI stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 319,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

