Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.06. 77,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,683. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $151.84 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

