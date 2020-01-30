LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,873,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 941% from the previous session’s volume of 179,958 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $10.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,177,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 1,095,934 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the third quarter worth $3,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

