Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 995,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,741. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 204,345 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

