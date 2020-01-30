Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. 137,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $617.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.15. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.