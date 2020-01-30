Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.37, approximately 417,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 917,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

