Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 384,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 35,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.01. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 142,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

