Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.84. 104,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.