Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.