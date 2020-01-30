Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 155,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $787,620. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.