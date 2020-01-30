Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $528,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 246.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 131.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Nomura boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,672. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

