Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 642.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,827. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

