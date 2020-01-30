Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

