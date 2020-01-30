Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVGO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 842,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,976. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.