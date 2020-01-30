LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after buying an additional 594,452 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 395,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $54,754,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after buying an additional 620,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

