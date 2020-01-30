Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $594.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In related news, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

