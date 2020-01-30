Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RECN. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.17. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

