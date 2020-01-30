LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 865,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC Properties stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

