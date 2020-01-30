LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

LTC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 10,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 302,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

