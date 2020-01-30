M Partners Comments on Patient Home Monitoring Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities research analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

CVE PTQ traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.95. 29,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. Patient Home Monitoring has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

