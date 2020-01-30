Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 627,426 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a market cap of $592.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10.

In other news, insider Michael Finnegan purchased 134,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

