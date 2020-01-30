MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post sales of $117.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.50 million and the highest is $118.80 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $121.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $476.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $522.97 million, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 3,350,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,577. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $14,110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $14,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $515,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

