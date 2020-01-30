MACRO Consulting Group Buys 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $19.13 on Thursday, hitting $1,439.50. The company had a trading volume of 550,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,398.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

