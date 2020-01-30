MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 26,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after buying an additional 994,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 161,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,561,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 245,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

