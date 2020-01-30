Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,539,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.09.

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $160.52. 16,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $160.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

