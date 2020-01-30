Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $102,209,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $19.37 on Thursday, hitting $1,437.33. 36,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The company has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,398.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,273.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

