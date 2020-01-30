Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 479.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemours by 423.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,248. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.