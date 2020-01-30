Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inogen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at $2,241,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

INGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 90,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

