Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,199,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 514,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $127.89. 37,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $122.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.