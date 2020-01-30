Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $299,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.88 and a 200 day moving average of $386.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

