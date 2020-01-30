Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $307,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331,944 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 57.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 375.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 530,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in B&G Foods by 28.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 20,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.