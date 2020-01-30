Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $502,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.15 and a 12 month high of $105.11.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

