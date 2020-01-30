Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.47. 852,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

