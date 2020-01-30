Main Street Research LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,442.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,398.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,272.80. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

