Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.60. 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.