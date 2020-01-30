MarteXcoin (MXT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $28,529.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006643 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003544 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025689 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,892,797 coins. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

