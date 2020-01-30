Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Masco were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

In related news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $351,410.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

