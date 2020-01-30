Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.32. 4,391,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.94 and its 200-day moving average is $284.61. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

