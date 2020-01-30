Mastercard’s (MA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Shares of MA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.94 and its 200-day moving average is $284.61. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,129,624,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

