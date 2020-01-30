Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. Match Group has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 405,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 271,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 260,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8,708.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 257,958 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $16,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

